Zimbabwe: Court Strips 8 Evangelical Church of Zimbabwe Pastors' Membership

10 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Spread This News

THE High Court has ruled that eight members of the Evangelical Church of Zimbabwe were no longer affiliates of the denomination, and should accordingly stop using the name, its uniforms and properties.

In a recent ruling, Justice Joseph Musakwa also ordered the named individuals to surrender church property and also be evicted from church premises.

The eight are Bishop Benson Makachi, Simon Nota, Silas Gweshe, Gibson Mutsaka, Everson Breakfast David Chiveso Fredson Gama and one Mugava.

Some of the properties the members are prohibited from using are in Harare's Warren Park, Glen Norah, Budidiro, Dzivarasekwa high-density suburbs and Kwekwe and church owned schools.

The church split into two factions after Bishop Amos Mateva in 2009 argued a church election was flawed in that a constitutional requirement that a Bishop must be a holder of a theological degree was overlooked.

The split in the church occurred after the first defendant was disqualified for not having a theological degree.

The first defendant wanted a second bite of the cherry, having previously served as bishop despite not being qualified.

The first defendant's insistence that he had qualifications equivalent to a theological degree was never confirmed by the annual general conference in terms of Article V111 of the applicant's constitution, it was argued.

"By insisting that the first defendant was so qualified without submitting to the constitution, the defendants created a schism and such schism found expression in the creation of a parallel structure that was not set up in accordance with the constitution," the court ruled.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.