Zimbabwe: Govt Still Undecided Over Schools Opening - Minister

10 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

Spread This News

GOVERNMENT says it does not have any dates yet for the long overdue opening of schools amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country and the entire world.

Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo told State media it was still premature to announce new dates for the schools calendar.

"We are presently monitoring trends, particularly Covid-19 local infections. If they continue escalating, as they are doing now, we will have to defer re-opening further mainly as a means of protecting our learners and teachers," he said.

The school calendar for 2020 was torn to shreds after Covid-19 hit the world and forced a change of living styles, working life and also stopped a lot of business operations.

Zimbabwean schools were set to reopen July 28 this year but this was deferred indefinitely when cases started galloping into their thousands.

Minister Moyo said even without any knowledge as to when schools shall reopen, government was still going ahead mobilising some personal protective equipment (PPE) for public learning institutions.

"As a ministry, we have continued readying ourselves for the eventual re-opening through the purchasing of PPE and perfecting our (education) modules.

"We have been fine-tuning our radio lessons as well.

"For communities that do not get radio signals, we are in the process of producing physical modules related to the radio lessons."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.