Zimbabwe: Zisco Boss Succumbs to Covid-19

10 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Staff Reporter

ZISCOSTEEL Finance Executive Munashe Mabheza has become the first person to succumb to Covid-19 in Kwekwe, NewZimbabwe.com can report.

Mabheza passed on Saturday night at his home in Redcliff.

Redcliff Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva confirmed the death.

"This is the first Covid-19 death in Redcliff. We have gathered that the now deceased is Mr Mabheza, the Financial Executive at Ziscosteel. He died at his home," Masiyatsva said.

He added that Mabheza had not been aware of his status.

"He didn't know that he had contracted the deadly virus. It was only after the rapid response team had gone to his place that they discovered he had Covid-19 after testing was conducted by Mars.

"His family initially bared the tasksforce insisting that no-one was sick at the place. It was only after his health deteriorated that they called Mars. Unfortunately, he couldn't be saved so he died at home," Masiyatsva said.

The steel manufacturing town of Redcliff now has eight confirmed Covid-19 cases.

"The virus is real and I urge people to take all the precautionary measures as stipulated by World Health Organisation guidelines," Masiyatsva said.

Midlands has since become one of the epicentres of the deadly virus after Harare and Bulawayo.

Midlands has 390 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths.

Nationally 105 people have succumbed to Covid-19 out of 4 575 cases.

