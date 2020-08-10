Zimbabwe: Watch - Malema Lays Into 'Already Dead' Zim Keyboard Activists, 'Pig' Mnangagwa

Spread This News

FIREBRAND Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has berated Zimbabwean youths for sticking to social media to express their frustrations over poor leadership by government instead of thronging the streets to free themselves.

In a video that has gone viral, the tireless opposition leader also called for the shutting down of the Zimbabwe-South Africa border as a way of ramping up pressure against the under-fire Zimbabwean authority.

Rampant human rights abuses in Zimbabwe have culminated in a worldwide social media #ZimbabweanLivesMatter protest.

But speaking at the Women's Day rally which was held at the Fourways Memorial park next to Winnie Mandela's grave in South Africa, Malema said Zimbabweans should stop fighting through hashtags but should take the fight to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's doorstep.

"Zimbabweans are not cowards, Zimbabweans have fought before. Why is the youth of Zimbabwe fighting through hashtag?

"Why is the youth of Zimbabwe fighting from South Africa and London?

https://s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/newzimlive/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/10062709/Malema-video1.mp4

"Why are they not occupying the borders of Zimbabwe there in Musina we will support them and say no car goes to Zimbabwe and no car comes out of Zimbabwe until the rights of our people are restored in Zimbabwe.

"Why is the youth of Zimbabwe are not rising in Zimbabwe and face death because they are already dead," said Malema.

Malema vowed to support Zimbabweans in the battle against corruption.

"To live with a mother who can be raped anytime by the state with no consequences, to live with a sister who can be raped at any time with no consequences.

"Our own comrades should stop the hashtag revolution and engage in the real revolution.

"They supported us during our struggle and we must support them," he said.

He added; "Mnangagwa has become a pig and he is eating his own children in Zimbabwe. He is no different to Ramaphosa. When they came in we had hope for change, but things have become worse."

Recently, Malema proposed for the shutdown of the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa until there is human rights restoration in Zimbabwe.