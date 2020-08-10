Tanzania: Minister Takes Musoma Road Contractor to Task

THE Minister for Works, Transports and Communications Eng Isack Kamwelwe has demanded that an immediate action be taken against Makutano-Sanzate road contractor in Mara region for failure to deliver.

Eng Kamwelwe issued the directives to the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Chief Executive Officer, while inspecting the multibillion project over the weekend.

"If the contractor has taken seven years to build 22 kilometres, it means he will take him other seven years to construct the remaining part.

This is not acceptable, while people want speed to realise their soci-economic activates," Eng Kamwelwe said.

Reports say the government had provided billions of shillings to upgrade the 50km gravel road into tarmac level, but its implementation has been going at a snail pace, thus causing a public outcry.

Eng Kamwelwe made it clear that he was fed up with the behaviour of contractor and hence, demanded quick actions.

To reinforce his directive, he said the contractor should be given a 30-day notice to explain, why he should not be punished for failing to complete the project on time.

Eng Kamwelwe was in Mara region where he inspected development projects falling under his ministry and while in Bunda District, he ordered owners of houses built on road reserves to demolish them to pave way for smooth construction of Bulamba- Bunda- Kisorya road that is being upgraded into tarmac level with government's funds.