Tanzania: Take to Task Intolerant Politicians, NEC Told

THE government has urged the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to block intolerant politicians including those from the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) whose actions put the planned October polls in danger.

Registered political parties are currently conducting their internal primaries to get representatives for presidency, legislators and councillors posts.

But speaking at the commission's pavilion here over the weekend, Eng Stella Manyanya, Deputy Minister for Industry and Trade noted that some politicians have begun displaying intolerance acts that could risk the October general elections.

"There are a lot of unacceptable activities being witnessed in constituencies all across the country. It's unfortunate that NEC hasn't begun issuing nomination forms for the seats of legislators or councillors," she said.

NEC announced the schedule for releasing nomination forms for the seats of Members of Parliament and the Councillors between August 12 and 25 this year.

The deputy minister acknowledged that NEC has done a lot in creating awareness and that the remaining task is a collective one, where everyone must ensure peace prevails in the country.

"Political election campaigns haven't started, but I can assure you that the level of arrogance being displayed by politicians is too much," she said. "I urge the commission to take instant action against such politicians."

The deputy minister, however, called upon the commission to raise a lot of awareness campaigns in rural communities by developing appropriate strategies, which fit across all races, age, education, income and sex.

She said the nation is heading for an important decision-making stage that needs the nationals to come as one.

In response, Education Officer from the National Electoral Commissioner Ms Johari Mitani assured the deputy minister that the commission is set to ensure this year's general elections are held free, fairly and peacefully.

She said the commission updated the voters' register, and provided public awareness and it is now set to issue nomination forms.

She said currently the commission is adopting a variety of approaches to be connected within the general public in raising their awareness on the importance of a peaceful campaign.