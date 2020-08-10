Tanzania: Private Sector Credit Set to Remain High in 2020/21

10 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has said the credit extended to the private sector is projected to remain high in 2020/21 fiscal year despite the challenging environment caused by Covid-19.

The central bank said in its Monetary Policy Statement for June this year that the high credit growth is projected to be bolstered by monetary and fiscal policy measures implemented to cushion the economy from the impact of Covid-19 and normalization of activities that were affected by the pandemic, such as resumption of tourism, sports and entertainment, education, coupled with faster than expected re-opening of economies of trading partners.

The monetary policy implementation was broadly in line with targets for 2019/20, despite facing challenges induced by the impact of Coronavirus on the economy.

As a result, growth rates of monetary aggregates were broadly within targets for 2019/20, driven by accommodative monetary policy measures.

The growth of extended broad money supply averaged 9.9 per cent during July 2019 to April 2020, compared with the target of 10.0 per cent for 2019/20 and 4.9 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2018/19.

The broad money grew by 11.4 per cent compared with 5.2 per cent in 2018/19, while average reserve money grew by 7.0 per cent compared with a contraction of 0.4 per cent in 2018/19.

During the period between July last year to April this year, the credit extended by banks to the private sector was strong, averaging at 8.7 per cent compared with 6.5 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2018/19.

The strong growth of credit reflects easy monetary policy pursued by the BoT and expansion of investment activities. Much of the share of credit to the private sector was in personal economic activities, trade, manufacturing and agriculture.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.