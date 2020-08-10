Tanzania: Yanga Clinch Senzo Coup

YOUNG Africans have hit-back strongly, reportedly coup to hire South African Senzo Mazingisa as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) just hours after he resigned from Simba.

In a dramatic turn of events, Mazingisa tendered his resignation letter yesterday, thanking the club's leadership for giving him the responsibilities to lead them.

On his Twitter account, the South African wrote: "A special thank you message to Simba SC Tanzania leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club."I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana Simba."

He later wrote "Credibility Gap. There is a gullibility fill," Gullibility is a failure of social intelligence in which a person is easily tricked or manipulated into an ill-advised course of action.

Few hours later a photo of him (Mazingisa) signing document with some Yanga members emerged on the social media, though the Jangwani street club did not make an official announcement of the deal.

The former Orlando Pirates administrative official joined Simba last year and he promised to turn the club's fans into potential customers among other pledges he made upon his arrival.

He also pledged to help Simba to graduate to become one of the giant clubs not only in the EAC block but the whole continent.

Moreover, the outgoing CEO is believed to be the one who championed the underway electronic registration of Simba members as one step to get the exact number of the passionate members of the club.

He has however succeeded to win three titles with the club in his one season at its helm starting with the Community Shield, Mainland Premier League title plus the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) silverware.

In his past interview, while commenting for the forthcoming CAF Champions League (CAF CL) duels where Simba will compete, he was confident that they will make meaningful signings to ensure that they reach further in the contest.

His departure came barely one day after the club completed a controversial signing of the former Young Africans midfielder Bernard Morrison.

The Ghanaian player is said to have inked a two year deal to serve at the Reds while his former employer also claims that Morrison has the same contract duration at the club.

Meanwhile, Young Africans yesterday completed the signing of right back Kibwana Shomari from Mtibwa Sugar, a possible replacement of Juma Abdul, who has since parted ways with the club.

Shomari became the sixth domestic player to jet in at the Jangwani Street based giants as the club is still in the squad rebuilding exercise ahead of the approaching top flight league season set to begin on September 6th.

However, the defender is believed to have been under the microscope of the defending champions Simba SC as they too showed interest to get him during the unfolding transfer window.

So far, Yanga has signed Bakari Mwamnyeto (Coastal Union), Yassin Mustapha (Polisi Tanzania), Zawadi Mauya (Kagera Sugar), Waziri Junior (Mbao FC), Kibwana Shomari (Mtibwa Sugar) and they have also brought back their previous defender Shaibu Abdallah (Ninja).