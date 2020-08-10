Uganda: Matembe Seeks to Represent the Elderly in 11th Parliament

Former minister of Ethics and Integrity, Ms Mira Matembe has announced her intention to contest as an independent as the national woman representative for the elderly.

Ms Matembe who is a strong critic of the current regime, which she once served as a minister says she wants to be the voice of "hope" for the elderly.

"For a long time, I have been thinking on how I can represent older people but God has opened a way. These people have been suffering and their property taken away from them, I will represent them because God has sent me," Ms Matembe told Daily Monitor on Monday.

Last month, government created five seats for elderly members of Parliament and rolled out their election plan. This was passed by Parliament last week through the Parliament Election Amendment Bill 2020.

Ms Matembe said this was a "heaven sent" chance which she can not hesitate to take up.

Much as most older persons intend to contest on the card of particular political parties, Ms Matembe says she will stand as an independent.

"You have been like Elisha of the Bible who got to know people's dreams. You have it that I am going to stand and on an independent ticket. Some of these representatives are supposed to be on independent tickets. For instance the army, which ticket do they have? So that is how I am going to be," she said.

Ms Matembe has been a strong advocate of women's rights in Uganda.

For over two decades beginning in 1989, she was a woman member of Uganda's Parliament representing Mbarara District.

In 1995, she was a member of the Constitutional Commission that created the Ugandan Constitution. She was the former chairperson of Action for Development, a leading women's advocacy organisation, she co-founded.