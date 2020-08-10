Tanzania: Senzo Joins Yanga After Shock Exit From Simba

Tevarak Phanduang.Unsplash
Soccer ball on grass green field
10 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Senzo Mazingisa was yesterday hired by Young Africans (Yanga), a few hours after announcing his resignation as Simba SC chief executive.

Sources within Yanga told The Citizen last night that the South African national's position in the club would be announced later.

The former Orlando Pirates administrative officer joined the Msimbazi Street club last year under the club's new leadership structure.

A few hours earlier, Mazingisa - who had in the past worked for the Pirates and the Platinum Stars - tweeted that he helped Simba to win this year's Mainland Tanzania Vodacom Premier League title and Azam Federation Cup. The club also won the Community Shield, while its Women's side, Simba Queens, won the Mainland League title.

Tweeting as Senzo Mbatha, the prominent football administrator on the African continent said "A special thanks to @SimbaSCTanzania leadership for providing me the opportunity to lead this great club. I regrettably have tendered my resignation from the club with immediate effect. Within a short space of time, a lot has been achieved. Asanteni Sana wana-Simba."

Simba issued a statement last night confirming Mazingisa's sudden departure.

Related Stories

Simba SC CEO Senzo Mbatha has resigned

Breaking: Bernard Morrison signs for champions Simba

"Simba Sports Club has received with concern the decision of Mr Senzo Mazingiza of his resignation effective immediately. On behalf of the club, we are writing to inform the public that the Club shall not be responsible for any ongoing communications and deals with the said individual

"The Board of Simba Sports Club has summoned him to address the pending concerns and to conduct a professional hand over as soon as possible.

"On behalf of the Board of Simba Sports Club, we thank you all for your patience as we wait to announce the interim CEO on the coming days," Simba's statement said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.