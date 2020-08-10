Sudan: Four Dead in Eastern Sudan Tribal Clashes

Port Sudan / Khartoum / Kassala — Four people have been killed in tribal clashes between members of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer and several Nuba tribes in Port Sudan yesterday. The Red Sea state Sudan Doctors Central Committee said in a statement that some 35 people sustained bullet wounds, including four members of the regular forces.

The committee called on medics in the state, in particular surgeons and women doctors, to help out at the emergency department of the Port Sudan Teaching Hospital. It also called on people to donate blood to the Central Blood Bank.

Residents from the area told Radio Dabanga that people from the Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan held a protest march against the newly appointed civilian governor of South Kordofan, Hamid El Bashir, who is affiliated with the National Umma Party.

The clashes began with small skirmishes when the demonstrators marched through the Darelnaeem district, on their way to the state government secretariat.

Regular forces fired shots in the air to stop the skirmishes, but withdrew later, after which clashes erupted between the two sides.

The sources demanded that the Red Sea state governor intervenes urgently and provides sufficient military forces to defuse the tension.

The Red Sea Security Committee imposed a curfew from 17:00 to 6:00 yesterday. A joint force was deployed to deal with gatherings on the street in the district where the violence erupted. The Committee announced that it will not only use batons, whips, and tear gas, but also bullets if necessary to prevent new fighting. All aggressors will be arrested, and brought to justice.

It took mass arrests last month to stop tribal fighting in New Halfa, Red Sea state, last month.

Khartoum

Nuba living in Khartoum staged a protest against the new governor of South Kordofan, stating they reject any form of racism.

The participants in the march, which moved from El Gondoul roundabout in downtown Khartoum to the offices of the Council of Ministers, held banners denouncing the new governor, racism, and the recent "militia attacks on unarmed people in South Kordofan".

The Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction headed by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) exchanged accusations on Friday of using violence against civilians in the Nuba Mountains.

Kassala

In Kassala, the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftainships categorically reject Saleh Ammar as the new governor and demand him to be replaced. The Kassala Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change welcomes Ammar.

The Security and Defence Council of Kassala said they will send a delegation to Khartoum to discuss the matter with the prime minister.

