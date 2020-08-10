Sudan: Floods Kill Six in Sudan

Kabkabiya — At least six people died and 3,238 houses collapsed following unprecedented heavy rainfall in various parts of Sudan. 17,867 houses were damaged.

In Kabkabiya in North Darfur all streets are flooded, a source nicknamed Adam Internet told Radio Dabanga from Kabkabiya.

The rains destroyed 562 houses entirely, and partially destroyed 4,296 other homes in the town. In the five camps for the displaced at the outskirts of the town, 2,676 shelters collapsed, and 13,571 others were damaged.

The source described the situation in the town as "catastrophic". He said that most of the town's residents lost their homes and are now living in the open.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.