Namibia: Covid-19-Related Deaths Increase to 19

Namibia on Sunday reported three more novel coronavirus-related deaths, health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula has announced.

This brings the country's novel coronavirus-related death toll to 19.

Shangula said two of the deaths are of people in Windhoek, with the other that of an elderly woman at Walvis Bay.

The Walvis Bay death is that of an 84-year-old woman who was admitted at Walvis Bay State Hospital on 5 August with pre-existing chronic medical conditions. She died on Friday.

She had no Covid-19-related symptoms.

"The body was swabbed the next day. This is in line with existing protocol that bodies of all deceased at Walvis Bay are to be swabbed to rule out Covid-19. The positive results were received on the day the test was conducted," Shangula said.

One of the deaths in Windhoek is that of a 50-year-old man with no known co-morbidities and no recent travel history outside Windhoek.

A test sample was taken from him on 3 August, after he reported Covid-19-related symptoms.

"The results were received on 8 August. On the same day, he developed shortness of breath and was rushed to a local health facility. He demised shortly after arrival at the health facility," Shangula said.

The other death is that of a 56-year-old man with multiple co-morbid conditions. He was informed of his coronavirus-positive test result on Saturday evening.

"He then reported shortness of breath and collapsed thereafter. He demised at home.

"I extend our sincere condolences to all bereaved families during this difficult time," Shangula added.

He also announced that the country has recorded 97 new coronavirus-positive cases.

Windhoek recorded the highest number of newly confirmed infections at 35, Walvis Bay recorded 32, Swakopmund 11, Oshakati nine, Onandjokwe three, Keetmanshoop two, and Usakos, Okahandja, Gobabis, Katima Mulilo and Karasburg one each.

The country also recorded 64 recoveries from an infection with the novel coronavirus. Forty-one of the recoveries are from Walvis Bay, 21 in Windhoek and two at Engela.

This brings Namibia's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 2 949, with 704 recoveries and 2 226 active cases.