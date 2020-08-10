Zimbabwe: Council Seeks Partners for Facelift

Several peoples' markets and infrastructure in Chitungwiza town are set for a major facelift after the municipality invited companies to partner it to transform the centres in line with Government's renewal agenda.

The municipality wants investment firms to partner it to upgrade the markets under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement.

The announcement inviting firms for an expression of interest was made by Chitungwiza Municipality acting town clerk, Dr Tonderai Kasu, in a Government Gazette published on Friday.

"Call for expression of interest in partnering Chitungwiza Municipality urban renewal agenda. Pursuant to its urban renewal agenda, the Municipality of Chitungwiza wishes to invite interested reputable and well-established companies/organisations to partner the municipality in the upgrading of its infrastructure under a public-private partnership arrangement," said Dr Kasu.

Some of the areas earmarked for the upgrade are Huruyadzo Shopping Centre, Chigovanyika People's Market, Chikwanha Market, Zengeza 2 Flea Market, and Jambanja market, among others.

The municipality also intends to transform Chibuku Stadium into a state-of-the-art facility and plans to convert Tatenda Beerhall into a modern medical facility.

Interested bidders are required to attend a compulsory site visit at Chitungwiza Municipality head office.

Prospective bidders will then be required to submit bidding documents with the following documents -- a company or organisational profile, certificate of incorporation, traceable references, and a valid tax clearance certificate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The desire by the municipality to upgrade its facilities comes at a time the dormitory town is still struggling to find a solution to over 15 000 stand owners in Nyatsime who are yet to occupy their stands after they were elbowed out by land barons who sold the stands to unsuspecting people.

The over 15 000 people have offer letters of residential stands from Chitungwiza Municipality.

A commission of inquiry into the sale of State land commissioned by President Mnangagwa has since recommended the eviction of the illegal occupants settled by land barons to pave way for legitimate stand owners with valid offer letters.

People paid money to council ranging from US$1 000 to US$2 700 in 2010 for the stands and there are strong fears that some applicants might since have passed away.

The commission said 16 politicians and co-operative executives identified as the land barons should be prosecuted.

Chaired by Justice Tendai Uchena, the commission of inquiry included the new housing area, combining Braemer Farm and Lot 2 of Longlands Farm, popularly known as Nyatsime, in its investigations. It found double allocations that resulted in many of the 15 000 people who legitimately bought their plots being pushed out by invaders who do not have proper documentation.

Most of the invaders paid land barons between US$5 and US$500 before occupying the land.

The commission said council should regularise Nyatsime suburb.