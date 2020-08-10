Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Softens Up, Calls for Peace

10 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday called for peace in the country after weeks of high political and social tensions which has seen the government coming in hard on its critics and opposition leaders.

More than two dozen people have been arrested and several others have been beaten for various political reason in the lead up to the foiled demonstration last month and the acts have countries after.

This has attracted worldwide condemnation as the human rights violations continue with government officials taking turns to further threaten opposition members.

In his Heroes Day speech, Mnangagwa took a softer stance than the one he showed last week where he threatened to deal with opposition members, by calling for peace despite repeating calls that his administration is under attack from external forces.

"Today we are holding our commemorations against the background of renewed glaring, and unjustified attacks by our perennial detractors, both inside and outside our borders.

"Like the heroes of yesteryear, today we have no alternative; we must as Zimbabweans close ranks by uniting, in peace, harmony and with resolute patriotism and self-love to chart a brighter future for ourselves and for the sake of our motherland.

"Our position is clear; a firm foundation has been laid and continues to be strengthened for a thriving constitutional democracy, and just, open, accountable and prosperous society," said Mnangagwa.

Last week, Mnangagwa said his government is under attack both from external and internal forces who want to destabilize the economy.

He further threatened to wipe out opposition elements whom he called terrorist organisations.

The current wave of human rights abuses in Zimbabwe got world recognition after well-known figures like Hopewell Chin'ono, novelist Tsitsi Dangarembgwa and MDC A spokesperson, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere were all arrested.

Chin'ono is still battling to get bail together with the convener of the foiled July 31 demonstration, Jacob Ngarivhume.

Mnangagwa vowed that his government will sail through the turbulent times despite the economy hitting a brick wall since he came into office in 2017.

"Our success is inevitable. The divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on our natural resources will never win the day. Truth shall triumph over lies, and good over evil," he said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.