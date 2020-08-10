Malawi: MRCS Distributes Cash to Covid-19 Victims

10 August 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Andrew Mkonda

Karonga — Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has distributed over K13 million to communities who have been directly and indirectly affected by Coronavirus pandemic in Ngana and Iponga in Karonga District.

Karonga MRCS District Coordinator Blessings Mlowoka said this Saturday at Iponga during the cash distribution to over nine hundred beneficiaries in the district.

Mlowaka said many people in the district have been directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19 as many of them depend on small scale businesses that are currently not running smoothly due to the disease.

"Among this group there are some families whose relatives were put on quarantine and their day to day livelihood is on stand still, this cash they are getting today will go a long way in assisting them in getting some of the basic needs," he said.

Beneficiaries of Covid-19 MRCS cash transfer in Mangochi and Karonga are getting K15, 000 each for the period of two months.

Meanwhile, the organization is still looking for more resources from its partners.

Mlowoka was optimistic that the cushion will soon scale-up to other districts as Covid-19 cases are still increasing in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Peter Msiska, thanked MRCS for the initiative saying it will assist them to ease challenges that they are facing amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Msiska assured MRCS that they will use the cash for the intended purpose and urged other organizations to emulate MRCS gesture.

Meanwhile, government has gazzetted rules and regulations under Public Health Act and among the measures the government has banned public gatherings in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Karonga district has 73 accumulative Covid-19 cases with four deaths.

Danish Red Cross and other partners are funding the Covid-19 MRCS cash transfer.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.