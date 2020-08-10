Malawi: MRCS Distributes Cash to Covid-19 Victims

Karonga — Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has distributed over K13 million to communities who have been directly and indirectly affected by Coronavirus pandemic in Ngana and Iponga in Karonga District.

Karonga MRCS District Coordinator Blessings Mlowoka said this Saturday at Iponga during the cash distribution to over nine hundred beneficiaries in the district.

Mlowaka said many people in the district have been directly or indirectly affected by Covid-19 as many of them depend on small scale businesses that are currently not running smoothly due to the disease.

"Among this group there are some families whose relatives were put on quarantine and their day to day livelihood is on stand still, this cash they are getting today will go a long way in assisting them in getting some of the basic needs," he said.

Beneficiaries of Covid-19 MRCS cash transfer in Mangochi and Karonga are getting K15, 000 each for the period of two months.

Meanwhile, the organization is still looking for more resources from its partners.

Mlowoka was optimistic that the cushion will soon scale-up to other districts as Covid-19 cases are still increasing in the country.

One of the beneficiaries, Peter Msiska, thanked MRCS for the initiative saying it will assist them to ease challenges that they are facing amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Msiska assured MRCS that they will use the cash for the intended purpose and urged other organizations to emulate MRCS gesture.

Meanwhile, government has gazzetted rules and regulations under Public Health Act and among the measures the government has banned public gatherings in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Karonga district has 73 accumulative Covid-19 cases with four deaths.

Danish Red Cross and other partners are funding the Covid-19 MRCS cash transfer.