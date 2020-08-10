Namibia: Central Bank Warns of Dodgy Schemes

10 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE Bank of Namibia (BON) has called on the public to desist from promoting, participating or investing in illegal financial schemes.

This comes after the bank concluded investigations on the activities of Project One Million Asset and Legacy Investments.

"The bank's investigations concluded that the activities of the two businesses are in contravention of Section 5 and 55A of the Banking Institutions Act, 1998, and as such a criminal case was registered with the Namibian Police," the bank's strategic communications director, Emma Haiyambo, said in a statement on Friday.

She cautioned the public not to participate or invest in such schemes, because it may result in a loss of money.

Haiyambo said the bank met with some investors in the schemes mentioned above last week, who pleaded for refunds.

"The bank reiterated the stance that it is bound by the legal process concerning the funds in the bank accounts that were frozen by the bank. The bank undertook to relay the concerns of the individuals with whom they met to the Office of the Prosecutor General," she said.

She reiterated the bank's position on online forex trading as communicated in October 2019.

The central bank does not prohibit online forex trading, but members of the public who participate in this should use their own funds and not solicit funds from the public to invest on their behalf under any pretence, as this would contravene laws, Haiyambo said.

"Members of the public are urged to cooperate with the bank and law enforcement agencies in the investigation of suspected illegal financial schemes by providing the necessary information," she said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.