Namibia: Hopsol League Continues Amidst Confusion

The Hopsol Youth Soccer League continued with matches in various age groups over the weekend, but confusion and conflicting viewpoints due to the Covid-19 pandemic continued to bedevil league fixtures.

Initially schools were allowed to compete in contact sport when the government reviewed its guidelines for Stage 4 of the lockdown at the end of July, but last Wednesday the Namibia Sport Commission made an abrupt u-turn.

In a letter to the national director of the Namibia School Sport Union, Solly Duiker, the chief administrator of the NSC, Freddy Mwiya said that they had changed their stance.

"The Namibia Sport Commission has provisionally granted permission to schools to host events in the month of August," he said.

"We regret to inform you that all the events for the month of August have been cancelled," he, however, added.

Hopsol spokesman Harald Fülle immediately contacted the NSC for clarity, but was given the go ahead since they are an independent community league.

Ÿour league is community," Fülle was informed via a WhatsApp message from Mwiya.

With children up to Grade 9, however, not returning to schools and several parents refusing to sign an indemnity form to allow their children to play in the Hopsol League, some of the schools could not enter teams and several matches had to be cancelled.

League administrator Cynthia Balzac said they would revise the fixtures and still aimed to complete the league.

"With the situation as it is now I have to revise the fixtures every week, while we also changed the log structure for the u17's, from four groups to two groups, to ensure that the teams have matches every weekend. Hopefully by September the school teams that withdrew will be back again," she said.

In u17 matches over the weekend, Ramblers' A and B teams both recorded victories to go to the top of the log.

Ramblers A beat DTS 2-0 on Friday and Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) by the same score on Saturday to go to the top of Group B on 12 points from four matches.

Ramblers B, meanwhile, beat Windhoek Gymnasium 1-0 to join Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) on nine points at the top of Group A.

In other u17 matches, Swallows beat Fortis Football Academy 4-0; Kasaona Football Academy beat MH Greeff 2-0; and SKW beat A Shipena Secondary School 3-0.

In under 15 matches, Kaizen FA beat Fortis Football Academy 3-2 to remain at the top of Group A, while in Group B, log leaders SKW beat Windhoek Gymnasium 3-1.

DTS remain on top of Group C after beating Ramblers A 2-0, while ACFA remain on top of Group D after beating Swallows 2-1.

In the under 13 league, ACFA beat KFA 3-1 to go to the top of Group A on 12 points, while DTS beat Windhoek Gymnasium 6-0 to go third on six points.

In under 12 matches, Ramblers beat Windhoek Football Club 2-0, while ACFA and DTS drew 0-0.

There were goals galore in the under 11 league, with Swallows thrashing Windhoek Football Club 20-2, while SKW beat Windhoek Gymnasium 9-1 and DTS beat ACFA 6-5.

In under 10 matches, SKW thrashed Windhoek Gymnasium 18-0, while DTS beat Windhoek Football Club 8-5, and in under 9 matches, ACFA B thumped Swallows 14-3, and ACFA A beat Windhoek FC 2-0.