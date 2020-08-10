Malawi: Cdedi Takes Malawi Govt to Court Over New Restrictions Similar to Lockdown

10 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Well! You will be rightly forgiven for thinking that Malawi as a nation is another Travelling Theatre Company.The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) is scheduled to move the courts for contempt of court against government over the gazetting of the subsidiary legislation on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) preventive measures.

CDEDI acting executive director Sylvester Namiwa told Nyasa Times after meeting a lawyer on Sunday night that the gazetted subsidiary legislation is in fact a lockdown, which the court stopped its implementation until a judicial review is undertaken.

"CDEDI has been compelled to move the courts because the preventive measures have shamelessly disregarded a court order that stopped the same to allow for clear strategies on provision of safety nets to cushion the negative effects of a lockdown. We will not sit back and watch the Tonse Alliance government violate the rights of the people by taking advantage of the stable political environment to introduce pieces of legislation that are unilateral and lacking consultation," said Namiwa.

He warned that the measures as spelt out by the Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda in Lilongwe on Sunday, have the potential to suffocate businesses, leading to loss of jobs among Malawians.

Namiwa added that it is sad that President Lazarus Chakwera, who rejected a lockdown when he was in opposition, has decided to backtrack on his stand on the matter 'because he is now in the comfort of the presidency'.

"CDEDI continues to maintain its position that government should clearly spell out cushion measures for people that have seriously been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. CDEDI has noted with disappointment that government has now come up with sugar-coated lockdown measures without spelling out how the affected people will be cushioned," he said in a telephone interview.

Namiwa has since disclosed that their lawyers are doing paperwork to enable them secure a court order, stopping government from implementing the subsidiary legislation until it spells out the measures for alleviating the poor.

Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe said the new rules give power to the Minister of Heakth to declare an area with high Covid-19 cases restricted.

In such areas, recreation centres, workplaces and other facilities will remain closed, and movements in such areas will be restricted.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.