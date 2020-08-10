Angola Knocked Out of Chess Olympiads

Luanda — Angola lost the World Chess Olympiads last Sunday in Luanda after one win, one defeat and a draw in the triple and last rounds of the third phase of the race.

The national squad beat Nigeria 6-0 in the 7th round, lost to Tajikistan 1-5 in 8th round and drew with United Arab Emirates 3-3 in 9th round.

After having been exempt from the first phase, due to the ranking and having completed the second phase, Angola had the internet as its main obstacle.

Angola, who integrated the group B, blamed the constant interruption of Zap Fibra signal for the consecutive defeats in the first six rounds of that period of the race.

However, although already eliminated the national squad played last Sunday just for honour.

Made of ten athletes, Angola dropped in 9th position.

Moved to the other phase were the counterparts of Portugal, IPC (teams of disabled athletes from different countries in the world) and Scotland.