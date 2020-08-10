Angolan Basketball Federation's Elections Set for November

Luanda — The elections for the governing bodies of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) will take place in November.

The decision stemmed from an Ordinary General Assembly held at the weekend, via video conference due to covid -19 pandemic.

The online meeting also approved the 2019/20 report and accounts.

The elected Electoral Commission, made up of Mauro Jorge, Paulo Daniel, Elizabeth Pedro and Joana Raimundo, will meet next Wednesday with the members of the FAB Management Commission, led by Gustavo da Conceição.

This happens shortly after the Secretary of State for Sports Policy, Carlos Almeida, clarified that the elections in the Federations must be held until September, as agreed upon.

The official reacted to a proposal from Federation Organs and those of the Angolan Olympic Committee to carry out the renewal of mandates only in 2021, due to the worsening of the covid -19.

The former Angolan international Jean Jacques da Conceição, in the race for the highest position in the FAB, presented his candidacy on 8 July.

The candidates include José da Silva, former vice-president for the 1º de Agosto basketball; Manuel Moreira, former director of Progresso Sambizanga; and Manuel Docas, president of the Association of the sport in Benguela.