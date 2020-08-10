Namibia: Sixes Galore At Tens Tournament

IT rained sixes at Windhoek High School's sport stadium, 'Vegkop' on Saturday when the first Cricket Tens tournament in Namibia was hosted by WHS Old Boys club.

Four invitation teams made up of Namibia's leading senior players and upcoming youngsters as young as 14 years old, battled it out for top honours, while two Namibian veterans teams, featuring some of the 2003 World Cup legends like Gavin Murgatroyd, Rudie van Vuuren, Deon Kotze and Louis Burger also strutted their stuff.

In the final, the FNB Wild Dogs beat the FNB Rhinos by 22 runs, with Zane Green once again their stand-out batsman.

He scored 51 off only 16 balls, (7x6, 1x4), and received good support from Niko Davin with 42 runs off 23 balls and Karl Birkenstock with 33 off 16, as the Wild Dogs reached 181 for four wickets off their 10 overs.

The Rhinos were penned back from the start as Stephen Baard and JC Balt were both dismissed for 18, and although Ruben Trumpelmann scored a rapid 45 off only 13 balls, and Jan Izak de Villiers 23 not out, it was not enough as they reached 159 for five wickets off their 10 overs.

Green had a great tournament, scoring 311 runs in five innings' at an average of 103 and a top score of 115 not out.

In the semifinals he led the Wild Dogs to a 15-run victory against the FNB Buffaloes with a sparkling 84 off 29 balls (8x6, 7x4) as they reached 135 for one wicket.

Craig Williams scored a rapid 83 off 23 balls for the Buffaloes, but it was not enough as they were restricted to 120 for five wickets off their 10 overs.

Green's best innings, though, came on Saturday morning when he hammered the Buffaloes attack to set up a 79-run victory for the Wild Dogs.

He scored a brilliant 115 off only 34 balls, which included a massive 13 sixes and five fours, and 34 runs off one over from the unfortunate Malan Kruger, and with Niko Davin adding 44 off 20 balls they reached 177 for three wickets.

The Buffaloes were never in the hunt and could only reach 98 for three wickets off their 10 overs.

Earlier Green starred when he scored 52 off 22 balls (4x6, 5x4) in a 47-run defeat to the Rhinos.

Karl Birkenstock added 32 off 13 balls, as the Wild Dogs reached 134 for four wickets, but they couldn't get close to the Rhinos' total of 181/4, which included a rapid 71 from 26 balls (7x6, 5x4) by Stephen Baard.

Baard also shone with the bat and inspired the Rhinos to a 10-wicket victory against the Buffaloes, when he scored 71 off 28 balls (4x6, 7x4) in their total of 128 without loss, in reply to the Buffaloes'127/5, with Craig Williams scoring 41 off 17 balls (4x6, 3x4).

Williams also had a good tournament, scoring 75 off 40 balls (5x6, 8x4) to help the Buffaloes beat the Honey Badgers by seven wickets. The Honey Badgers scored 179/4, with Gerhard Erasmus contributing 51 off 20 balls (5x6, 4x4), but the Buffaloes replied with 183/3.