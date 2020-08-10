Namibia: No More Classroom Hassles for Windhoek School

10 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

The AI Steenkamp Primary School in Windhoek on Thursday inaugurated two new blocks of classrooms, which were constructed with funding from the government and other institutions.

The new school blocks will be used by 150 preprimary pupils.

One block consists of five classrooms and a storeroom, funded by the Japanese government through its Grant Assistance of Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), while the other block consists of two classrooms funded by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture.

In a speech delivered on her behalf at the event, minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka advised teachers and pupils to utilise the classrooms to promote quality education at the school.

"The classrooms now serve as a real monument to the tenacity and willingness to work together for the good of the Namibian child and the nation," the speech read.

Japanese ambassodor to Namibia Hideaki Harada said Japan is committed to continue supporting Namibia in the education and health sectors through various cooperation projects.

He said Japan has decided to support Namibia's endeavours to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic through the provision of equipment and technical support.

Due to a shortage of classrooms, preprimary pupils were accommodated at temporary classrooms, which were 30 minutes away from the main school and caused security and safety concerns.

Japan extended a grant of more than N$1 million for its part in this project.

AI Steenkamp Primary School was established in 1969 and currently accommodates 1 572 pupils from preprimary grades to Grade 7, with 45 teachers.

School principal Rudolfine Kamahene said it was a happy day for the school and expressed her gratitude.

