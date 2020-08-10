Malawi: Chakwera Says Relationship With Chilima Will Not Be Complicated

10 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

President Lazarus Chakwera has said his relationship with his deputy Saulos Chilima will not at any point be complicate, saying their main agenda is to reconstruct the country.

Chakwera's Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leads the nine-party Tonse Alliance led government while Chilima leads the UTM party the largest partner of the alliance.

Chilima is on record has having hinted that the presidency of Tonse Alliance would be rotational among partner parties.

But Chakwera, in an interview in Tiuzeni Zoona talk show on privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station , said the candidacy in the next elections would be tackled "when we get to that bridge."

He said the focus now should be how the country can clear the rubble left by past regimes.

Politician-cum-commentator Humphrey Mvula said it would be too early and a distraction to start speculating about whether Chakwera will be the presidential torchbearer again in the next elections or what will be next move for Chilima.

