Mauritius: Athletes and National Sports Federations Familiarised On Two New Schemes

10 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

An informative workshop on the categorisation of National Sports Federations and Sports Organisations, and the implementation of two new schemes for athletes, was held on Friday 7 August 2020 at the Multipurpose Gymnasium, at the Côte D'Or National Sports Complex. These schemes are: Athlete Assistance Scheme and Cash Prize Scheme.

A presentation on the new schemes was made by the Director of Sports, Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Nagalingum Pillay Samoo. Around 70 representatives from various National Sports Federations as well as coaches and athletes were present.

The categorisation of National Sports Federations and Sports Organisations along with the implementation of the schemes are in line with the recommendations made in the National Sport and Physical Activity Policy 2018-2028.

The new schemes

Accordingly, the categorisation of National Sports Federations and Sports Organisations will be performance-based and will allow for strategic funding of Sports Federations. The criteria to be considered include: sports (Olympics/non-Olympics), prognosis performance, and past achievements in competitions. The categorisation of National Sports Federations will be reviewed on a yearly basis.

As regards the Athlete Assistance Scheme, previously known as the High-Level Support Assistance, it will be managed by the High-Level Sports Unit. The scheme has been reviewed to inspire Mauritian athletes to pursue excellence on the world stage.

The percentage of elite athletes are as follows: regional category (74%); intercontinental level (16%); continental level (33%); and world level (10%). This four-level scheme provides for a monthly allowance to both elite Senior and Youth athletes to motivate them achieve a higher level of performance during major international competitions. It applies mainly to Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic events and Olympic styles only.

The main criteria that will be taken into consideration for granting assistance are: projected performance; achievements/medals/results obtained and recorded by the athlete; minima standards recorded by the athlete in the sports discipline where they are applicable; number of participating countries recorded; world ranking; and training requirements.

Under the new Cash Prize Scheme, cash prizes are granted to both elite Senior and Youth athletes who have won medals at major international competitions. The Scheme is classified into five groups: Olympic/Paralympic/Deaflympic Games/Youth Olympic Games; World Championships; Commonwealth Games, Francophone Games, Commonwealth Championships and Youth Commonwealth Games; African Games, African Championships, and Youth African Games; and World Meetings/Series. The Scheme also rewards the coaches of the medallists.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

