Namibia: Govt to Auction Some Fish Quotas

jean wimmerlin/Unsplash
(File photo).
10 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — Namibia will auction off a chunk of horse mackerel, hake and monk quotas to the highest local and international bidders.

This is to generate funds to buy equipment and urgently needed drugs for Covid-19. However, portions of the said species will be reserved to sustain local jobs.

This is the first time in the Namibian history that fishing quotas will be auctioned and rake in billions to be used to source medicines and medical equipment for the country to battle Covid. Fisheries minister Albert Kawana yesterday in a telephonic interview told New Era that auctioning quotas is the only source to speedily get foreign exchange to source medicine and medical equipment.

"Namibia does not manufacture medicine or medical equipment and the situation that we are currently experiencing regarding coronavirus puts us in a predicament as our country is competing with powerful countries with huge economies. Hence, auctioning off quotas makes it possible for us to get foreign exchange quickly and stockpile on medical equipment and medicine in this state of emergency as well as the pandemic the world is facing," Kawana said.

The fisheries minister, however, said that the idea is to strike a balance between getting maximum benefits for the country's natural resources that in turn will help reduce government debts and dependency while at the same time inject much-needed cash in government coffers.

"The process will be done in a transparent manner and all proceeds will go directly to the revenue account and will be revealed during the mid-term budget review to ensure transparency," Kawana said.

Explaining the process, Kawana said that 40% of the government quota will be reserved for local companies to preserve local jobs.

"As for horse mackerel, there are 72 000 metric tons, out of which forty

40% will be reserved for local companies.

From the 11 000 metric tons of hake, 40% will also be reserved for local companies while 392 metric tons of monk will all be auctioned to

the highest bidder," Kawana said.

He added 70% of all quotas reserved for local companies will be a freeze quota while 30% will be for wet processing.

"This decision took into account the fact that the remaining fishing season is very short, especially for hake which is less than two months.

He added that the prospectus for horse mackerel will cost N$1 500 while hake and monk will be N$1000 each.

"One of the conditions of the auction is that anyone that is successful should use Namibian companies to catch the quotas," Kawana said.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Loans From China Cause for Concern in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.