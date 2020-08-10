Namibia: Nust Lecturer Makes International Investigators' List

A LECTURER at the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Dr Pilisano Masake, was recently included among professional investigators of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a letter by Esteban Losilla, chief counsel support at the ICC, he indicated Masake met the requirements to be included on the prestigious list of people eligible to assist with proceedings before the court.

His duties will include investigating core international crimes such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression.

Masake says he has investigated crimes domestically, and it has always been his aspiration to showcase his criminal investigation skills beyond Namibia.

"This is a massive achievement for me. I stand to learn and be exposed to new investigation techniques, gain skills in the field of criminal investigation, and gain new experiences and competencies," he says.

Masake holds an LLD in Public Law: International Criminal Law (Stellenbosch University), an LLM (Stellenbosch University), a Master's in Policing Practice (Southern Business School), and an LLB and B-Juris (Unam).

He has previously served as a detective in the Namibian Police for over 15 years. Since 2017, Masake has presented various courses, including crime investigation, criminal procedure and criminal law.