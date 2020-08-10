Western Sahara: Sahrawi Army Seizes Quantity of Drugs Smuggled Across Moroccan Military Wall

Ishizimiyah (Liberated Territories) — A unit of the anti-smuggling and organized crime of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army, in the liberated area of Ishizimiyah, seized a quantity of drugs smuggled across the Moroccan military wall estimated at 125 kg, a source of the Ministry of National Defense told SPS.

The same source added that this quantity was found during an intensive combing operation of the units of the Sahrawi Army specialized in combating Moroccan drugs.

After inspecting the cargo, it was destroyed as stipulated in the law on drugs in the presence of members of the UN Mission (MINURSO) as a witness to Moroccan contraband.

The Sahrawi state, as part of its national and regional responsibilities, is fighting daily battles against Morocco's systematic plot to smuggle drugs across its military wall, with special units present in all military regions of the Sahrawi army, deployed along the Moroccan military wall, in order to counter this smuggling.