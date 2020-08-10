Namibia: City to Electrify Business Stalls

City of Windhoek Mayor Fransina Kahungu last week announced 103 stalls in, Khomasdal and Katutura have been earmarked for electrification for the 2020/21 financial year.

She said the conversion of conventional electricity meters to prepaid meters will allow city council to reduce the current electricity debt, thereby increasing revenue in terms of pre-paid electricity usage.

She said all prepaid electricity meter numbers were loaded on the city's electricity metering system and small businesses can now buy prepaid electricity.

The stalls were fitted with three-phase prepaid electricity meters and the installation was hampered by the modification of panels at the main electricity box.

The installation will depend on budget availability and will be completed by June this year. All meter numbers will be loaded on the system by June 2020.