Namibia: NRU Cancels All Activities for 2020 As Covid Bites

10 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maurice Kambukwe

The Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) announced it has cancelled all activities for this year due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released on Friday, the NRU said after lengthy consultations with clubs and all relevant stakeholders, the union's board resolved to cancel all rugby activities for the remainder of the 2020 season.

It was further announced that after doing some risk assessments, especially with the ever-increasing cases of Covid-19 countrywide, the union felt the safety of the players and fans was of paramount importance hence the cancellation of the season.

"Following consultation and deliberation with clubs on the 6th August 2020 at the NRU premises, the president and the board were mandated to deal with current decision to play rugby under stage 4 of the Covid-19 rules, in line with the NRU constitution, in particular, paragraph 30 A (1). This was considered by the board and it was then decided to cancel all rugby activities for the remainder of 2020 season."

"This was done after risk assessment and readiness was concluded, taking into consideration the preventative measures and requirement, as well as the worrying increase of Covid-19 cases in all corners of our country. The NRU takes the health and wellbeing of athletes as well as supporters very seriously," reads the statement.

The letter also said that the NRU had sent a notice for the extraordinary general meeting aimed at ironing out other critical issues and important vacancies.

"In addition to the above decision, the board sent out a notice for the extraordinary general meeting for a specific purpose to fill a number of critical and importance vacancies at the scheduled meeting for 22 August 2020," read the statement.

