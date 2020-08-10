Namibia: New Covid-19 Cases Alarm Windhoek

10 August 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Loide Jason

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, is concerned over the high number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Windhoek over the past week.

On Saturday, the health and social services minister revealed 50 positive new cases, of which 32 cases were from Windhoek, 20 are male and 12 female.

He said the registered new cases were from different localities, with Khomasdal reporting eight cases, while Elisenheim, Greenwell, Otjomuise and Rocky Crest recorded two cases apiece.

The suburbs of Cimbebasia, Grysblock, Ausspannplatz, Kleine Kuppe, Pioneers Park, Suiderhof, Shandumbala, Brakwater, Hochland Park, Okahandja Park and Osona each recorded a case. There are five cases where no location was indicated.

"Among the cases in Windhoek, four are healthcare workers, while 13 are contacts to confirmed

