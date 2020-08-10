South Africa: Waterval Boven Police Station Is Temporarily Closed

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Waterval Boven Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member, who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the Municipal buildings opposite U-Save in 4th street, which is not far from the police station for the convenience of the community.

To access the station, the community can call 079 891 5049 or 082 318 9907, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Waterval Boven Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Captain Braam Louw can also be contacted at: 0798915049.

