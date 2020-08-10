South Africa: Additional Information - Six More Bales of Dagga Found in Swartkops

press release

A further six bales of dagga was confiscated by SAPS Swartkops members at about 05:00 this morning. It is alleged that a security officer was on his way to a site in Markman when he noticed a truck and a silver VW Caddy at the corners of Chevrolet and Buick Streets. He stopped and enquired from the driver who informed him that they have a breakdown and were waiting for the mechanic. Five other males were standing with the driver. He further noticed 6 bales wrapped in tape lying next to the truck. The complainant then drove off and phoned SAPS Swartkops. When he returned to the scene, the truck and the people were gone. When police arrived, they discovered that it was dagga. The total weight of the dagga is 274, 9 kilograms. The dagga was confiscated.

Police suspect that these 6 bales and the 3 bales found on the N2 belonged to the same suspects.