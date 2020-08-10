South Africa: Crissiesmeer SAPS Is Temporarily Closed

press release

All communities serviced by the Chrissiesmeer Police Station are advised that the station will temporarily be closed due to an employee in the building who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from house number 70 Parkwood Street, Chrissiesmeer.

The community can in the interim call the following numbers for emergencies and complaints: (017) 847 0038, 082 579 0210 or 082 399 4280.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally on 12 August 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander, Captain Johannes Terblanche can also be contacted at 082 579 0210.