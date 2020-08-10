South Africa: Crissiesmeer SAPS Is Temporarily Closed

10 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by the Chrissiesmeer Police Station are advised that the station will temporarily be closed due to an employee in the building who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from house number 70 Parkwood Street, Chrissiesmeer.

The community can in the interim call the following numbers for emergencies and complaints: (017) 847 0038, 082 579 0210 or 082 399 4280.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally on 12 August 2020.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander, Captain Johannes Terblanche can also be contacted at 082 579 0210.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.