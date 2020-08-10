South Africa: Visible Crime Prevention Uncovers Dagga and Illicit Cigarettes

press release

Since the commencement of the Covid-19 duties, the police have been working tirelessly to enforce the regulations and making great success in terms of those who are not following the law.

On Sunday, 09 August 2020, members of A-shift under the command of Lt Colonel George Jafta together with the SANDF members performed stop and searches on the N14 Road between Upington and Olifantshoek.

Members randomly checked for illegal items and valid driving documents. Upon a search on one of the vehicles, the police requested the driver to produce his driver's licence. While waiting for the driver to take out his licence, a strong smell of dagga led the police to search the vehicle thoroughly. Dagga to the value of R 98 546-00 was found, including six packs of RG cigarettes. The two male suspects aged between 28 and 34 were detained at Upington police cells and will soon appear before the court of law.