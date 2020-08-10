South Africa: Four Suspects Arrested for Stock Theft in Maclear

press release

On Friday night, 07 August 2020, a stock theft case of 25 stolen sheep was reported at Maclear from a farm in the Maclear district. The value of the sheep is estimated at R45 000-00.

Maclear Stock Theft Unit followed up on positive information and in the early hours of 09 August 2020 found thirteen (13) sheep skins and sheep heads at the Maclear dumping site.

On further investigation the meat was found in plastic bags in a fridge at the suspects' house. The four suspects aged between 33 and 62 were arrested for Stock Theft and will appear in court on the 11 August 2020.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the swift response resulting in the arrest. "Stock theft continues to wreck lives and such arrest is a welcome news in the fight against this crime. We pledge the public to stop buying stolen stock and meat, "she pleaded.