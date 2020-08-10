South Africa: Men Need to Do More to Ensure That Women and Children in South Africa Have a Future

opinion

I have the responsibility to teach my son values; how he ought to treat my wife and our daughter. He needs to see that through me - not just for me to speak on it, but to also act on it. Families transfer value, inspire education and morals, and as a father that is my responsibility.

August 9, 2020, marks 64 years since over 20,000 women marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of national government, to protest dehumanising "pass laws". These brave women sent a clear and simple message to government: certain people were treated unfairly based on incidence of birth and the colour of their skin, and this must change.

Sixty-four years later and those laws have been abolished - every person is equal, formally, before the law. However, the structural effects of such a law, and others, persist. In short, those inhumane laws do not exist in any statute book, but they are in effect in communities across South Africa.

Today, millions of South Africans face markedly different chances of success in life due to incidence of their birth and the colour of their skin. On this Women's Day, I want to draw attention to...