Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 290 to 46,867

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control
Covid cases rise
11 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 290 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 46,867 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

It has also recorded five COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the tally from 945 to 950 in a single day.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos and Plateau recorded 82 new cases each; Oyo, 19; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 18; Edo, 16; Kaduna, 15; Enugu and Ogun, nine each; Kano and Kwara, eight each; Cross River, Ondo and Rivers, five each; Ekiti, four; Imo, three; and Borno, two.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 46,867 cases of COVID-19. 33,346 patients have been discharged, while 950 persons have died."

