Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Opens Next Year

Pixabay
Oil refinery (file photo).
10 August 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — AFRICA'S largest oil refinery, which is anticipated to be the biggest single-train structure, is set to be opened early next year.

The Dangote Oil refinery is the brainchild of Africa's wealthiest man, the Nigerian Aliko Dangote.

It is under construction in Lagos, the commercial capital.

Devakumar Edwin, the Dangote Industries executive director, confirmed progress had been done.

"It is still within the time frame of completion," Edwin said.

The facility will have the capacity to process 650 000 barrels of crude oil daily.

It will consist of 1 100km pipeline infrastructure, the largest in the world.

The refinery will handle 3 billion cubic foot of gas daily.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.