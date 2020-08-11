Tanzania: Ben Pol Now Says He Wants to Put Himself First After Deleting Anerlisa's Photos

Tanzania singer Ben Pol has spoken out days after it was reported that his wife Anerlisa Muigai had unfollowed him on Instagram.

The couple are also reported to have deleted each other's pictures from their respective Instagram pages, although Ben Pol is still following Anerlisa.

"I think it's time to take care of myself and put myself first! If you are trying to reach me at this time, I'm sorry, I will contact you. I needed some cleansing to do (prayers emoji and love heart). God bless." Ben Pol posted on Instagram.

The Tanzanian musician also shared a video of his recent performance during a wedding ceremony.

In most instances when celebrity couples unfollow each other on social media, it turns out to be a publicity stunt for upcoming projects.

The two lovebirds are reported to have tied the knot in Tanzania in June, with pictures and videos of the secret ceremony emerging on social media.

SECRET WEDDING

The fairy tale ceremony in Dar es Salaam was reported to have been attended only by family members and close friends.

The happenings at the secret church wedding were first leaked by Mom Gemin, a service provider, who shared photos of the wedding cake while thanking the couple for the opportunity to serve them.

When Anerlisa lost her sister Tecra Muigai in May, Ben Pol was acknowledged as a son-in-law of Joseph Karanja and Tabitha Karanja who serve as Chairman and CEO respectively of their family-owned Keroche Breweries.