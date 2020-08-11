South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 563 598 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, a cumulative total of 563 598 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 10 August 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

82578

14,7

Free State

28909

5,1

Gauteng

193561

34,3

KwaZulu-Natal

99386

17,6

Limpopo

10711

1,9

Mpumalanga

19455

3,5

North West

21933

3,9

Northern Cape

6802

1,2

Western Cape

100213

17,8

Unknown

50

0,0

Total

563598

100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 267 494 with 16 911 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

1 841 974

56%

7 123

42%

PUBLIC

1 425 520

44%

9 788

58%

Total

3 267 494

16 911

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 213 new COVID-19 related deaths: 57 from Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu Natal, 64 from the Free State, 10 from Mpumalanga, 30 from Western Cape and 2 from Northern Cape. This brings the cumulative total of reported COVID-19 related deaths to 10 621

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 417 200 which translates to a recovery rate of 74%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

2266

76886

Free State

414

13039

Gauteng

2618

145776

KwaZulu-Natal

1420

55155

Limpopo

127

8207

Mpumalanga

149

15833

North West

130

12136

Northern Cape

68

3307

Western Cape

3429

86861

Total

10621

417200