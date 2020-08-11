South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 563 598 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today, a cumulative total of 563 598 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 10 August 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
82578
14,7
Free State
28909
5,1
Gauteng
193561
34,3
KwaZulu-Natal
99386
17,6
Limpopo
10711
1,9
Mpumalanga
19455
3,5
North West
21933
3,9
Northern Cape
6802
1,2
Western Cape
100213
17,8
Unknown
50
0,0
Total
563598
100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 267 494 with 16 911 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
1 841 974
56%
7 123
42%
PUBLIC
1 425 520
44%
9 788
58%
Total
3 267 494
16 911
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 213 new COVID-19 related deaths: 57 from Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng, 11 from KwaZulu Natal, 64 from the Free State, 10 from Mpumalanga, 30 from Western Cape and 2 from Northern Cape. This brings the cumulative total of reported COVID-19 related deaths to 10 621
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 417 200 which translates to a recovery rate of 74%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
2266
76886
Free State
414
13039
Gauteng
2618
145776
KwaZulu-Natal
1420
55155
Limpopo
127
8207
Mpumalanga
149
15833
North West
130
12136
Northern Cape
68
3307
Western Cape
3429
86861
Total
10621
417200