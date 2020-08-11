South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa On Passing of Bob Mabena

press release

It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely passing of Bob Kgomotso Mabena at the age of 51. Mabena was a renowned television and radio icon.

His career in radio began in 1989 and spanned over three decades. He started at Radio Bop in the Republic of Bophuthatswana, where he hosted the afternoon and morning shows. Some of the radio stations that Bob worked for include Metro FM, Highveld Stereo, Kaya FM and most recently, Power FM where he anchored the breakfast show.

Mabena emerged from humble beginnings. He was raised by his maternal grandmother from the age of 11, subsequent to his mother's death. His passing comes just two months after he disclosed to his Twitter followers that his grandmother had succumbed to COVID-19.

Minister Mthethwa said "Bob Mabena wove a remarkable thread across the tapestry of the South African media landscape. He was a giant who left an indelible mark in music, arts and broadcasting".

Rest in peace Bob "The Jammer" Mabena. The Creative sector has lost a diamond.