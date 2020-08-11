South Africa: Government Mourns the Loss of Bob Mabena

@Powerfm987/Twitter
Radio station Power 98.7 pays tribute to Bob Mabena.
10 August 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government is saddened by the death of legendary radio personality, Bob Mabena and sends its deepest condolences to his family, colleagues and fans.

Director-General of the GCIS, Phumla Williams said: "South Africa has lost a giant today. Mabena was an inspiration to all South Africans and leaves an indelible mark in the industry".

Mabena's career spans over 31 years in some of the country's biggest radio stations, with his final home at Power 98.7.

Mabena was the recipient of many accolades and also the founder of the Bob K Mabena Foundation.

Mabena paved the way for many aspiring radio personalities and through the Foundation inspired and changed the lives of learners.

The GCIS joins South Africans and the media industry and mourns the loss of Bob Mabena, a South African legend.

