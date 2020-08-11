Africa: Artists From Africa to Win $1,000 in Covid-19 Art Challenge

The Arts Talent Africa's (ARTTA) Covid-19 challenge is organising a competition for talented artists from 21 African countries to win a cash prize of $1000 in an art challenge of painting, sculpture and others.

Consequently, applicants are to register on the official website, artstalentafrica.com before August 24 this year. Shortlisted artists will be given a set period of time

create a sculpture, painting, craft or other acceptable art form, after which the top 10 winners will be determined by a panel of judges.

Tagged 'ARTTA COVID-19 Challenge', the competition is bent on empowering topnotch artists aged 16 to 60 who do not have access to funding and visibility they need to reach their goals.

Intrinsic to its name Arts Talent Africa is tagged as an online competition created to support refined artists from 21 countries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic from all regions of Africa.

It will feature 21 countries including Egypt, Kenya, Cameroon, Nigeria and South Africa, ensuring true pan-Africanism.

At the Covid-19 Challenge, African artists are to create a piece on 'The coronavirus and its effect on the African community' as a way of supporting artists during these uncertain times.

Co-founded by two African women - Melissa Ukamaka a Nigerian, and Nkaze Aichetou Njoya, a Cameroonian, the organisation was designed to revamp the art industry in their countries and Africa at large, by making it more accessible and beneficial to artists, youthful and contemporary, thus creating a community of avid lovers of art.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Melissa enthused, "Art is inherent to African culture and expression, and serves as a form of income for many youths who depend on their creativity as a lifeline, however, financing their business is often a challenge."

She expressed that industries across Africa have been grossly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing business opportunities and revenue for many, including the art industry.

"Regardless, those with the financial capabilities have best marketed their art through exhibitions, which, in some countries might be restricted right now for health and safety reasons," cofounder Aicha acknowledged.

As such, now more than ever, she continued that ARTTA believes in the potential of African youths to convert their skills and talents to income.

"We urge all African artists to participate in this challenge, and to use this opportunity to create further wealth for themselves despite this global pandemic," ARTTA implored.