Rwanda/Morocco: Striker Sugira in Talks With Moroccan Side El Jadida

11 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Forward Ernest Sugira has started talks with Moroccan side Difaa El Jadida for a possible move in the coming weeks, Times Sport has learned.

The 29-year old is a free agent after serving out his six-month stint with Rayon Sports in June.

Earlier on, it had emerged that Rayon would extend the national team's striker's contract, but the deal seems to be hitting a snag due to financial constraints at the club.

In an interview on Monday, Sugira confirmed to this publication that he was in talks with many teams including Difaa El Jadida.

"I have talked to Rayon, but discussions have slowed down," he said, revealing that "I am now in talks with some other teams, including Difaa El Jadida."

"I have sent a video of my performance highlights, hopefully I will receive feedback some."

