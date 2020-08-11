Kenya: President Kenyatta Commissions Construction of New Hospitals in Nairobi's Informal Settlements

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned the construction of three new Level 3 hospitals in Nairobi's informal settlements.

The President witnessed the ground breaking on Monday for the construction of 16-bed capacity hospitals at Muthua in Uthiru and Kianda in Kibra as well as a 24-bed facility at Maendeleo Village in Mukuru kwa Reuben.

The three hospitals are part of 20 such facilities earmarked for various parts of the city and are being developed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) at an average cost of Shs 70 million each.

Alongside the new health facilities, NMS is also fast tracking the sinking of community boreholes to provide free clean drinking water and upgrading of access roads to bitumen standard.

Speaking to thousands of residents who turned out to welcome him, the President said the projects are part of a grand plan to transform the outlook of the city especially its informal settlements.

He asked Kenyans to ignore disruptive and empty political rhetoric saying the Government's focus is to improve the living standards of Nairobi residents.

The President urged Kenyans to continue protecting themselves from Coronavirus by following the established health protocols.

In the various constituencies, the Head of State was received by respective MPs including John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Imran Okoth (Kibra) and Julius Mawathe (Embakasi South).

The President was accompanied by NMS Director General Major Gen. Mohamed Abdalla Badi and Nairobi Regional Coordinator Kang'ethe Thuku among other senior Government officials.