Kenya Records 492 New Covid-19 Cases, Raising Caseload to 26,928

Nairobi — The country has registered new 492 cases of COVID-19, increasing the caseload to 26,928.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were recorded from 4,603 samples tested across the country since Sunday.

534 patients were also discharged on Monday, including 56 who were admitted to various hospitals.

Kagwe, who addressed the country from Kericho County during a tour of COVID-19 preparedness said the disease had also claimed 3 more lives.

The death toll had hit 423 by August 10.

Developing story...