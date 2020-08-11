Kenya: Don't Cover Up Covid-19 Related Deaths, Kagwe Warns Doctors

10 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By David Kwalimwa

The government has yet again warned doctors to stop colluding with relatives of Covid-19 fatalities so as to facilitate normal burials.

Speaking in Kericho on Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe stressed that normal burials on Covid-19 related deaths exposes several people to the risk of infection.

Ministry of Health officials have been burying all Covid-19 related bodies, complete with protective gear.

"Please do not cover up Covid-19 deaths. You are making life difficult for everyone and also complicating the government's efforts of winning this war," Kagwe said.

Kagwe also asked Kenyans to stop stigmatising patients who have recovered from coronavirus.

Speaking at the same occasion, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony appealed to the national government to donate 10 ventilators to the county.

The governor at the same time disclosed that the county has 308 isolation beds and eight ICU functional beds.


