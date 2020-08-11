Angola: Covid-19 - Seven New Infections, Three Deaths

Luanda — Seven new positive cases of covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1.679.

The information was released Monday evening in Luanda by the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said the country reported three deaths and tow recoveries in the same 24 hours period.

According to the official, who was delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing, the new infections are Luanda residents with ages between 23 and 55 years. Five are males and two females.

With the new data, Angola's covid-19 figures point to 1.679 infections, 78 deaths, 569 recoveries and 1.032 active patients.