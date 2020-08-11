Angola: Covid-19 - Seven New Infections, Three Deaths

10 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Seven new positive cases of covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1.679.

The information was released Monday evening in Luanda by the secretary of state for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who said the country reported three deaths and tow recoveries in the same 24 hours period.

According to the official, who was delivering the daily covid-19 update briefing, the new infections are Luanda residents with ages between 23 and 55 years. Five are males and two females.

With the new data, Angola's covid-19 figures point to 1.679 infections, 78 deaths, 569 recoveries and 1.032 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.