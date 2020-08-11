Kenya/Tanzania: Simba Eyeing Kenyan Defender Joseph Okumu

10 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have been reported to be preparing to swoop on Kenyan international defender Joseph Okumu.

Swahili sports publication Mwanaspoti has reported that the 22-year-old is among seven players whose signatures the Tanzanian champions are seeking, to bolster their squad ahead of an assault at next season's Caf Africa Champions League.

The paper has further reported that Simba's billionaire owner Mohammed 'Mo' Dewji is ready to unveil funds to bankroll the planned signings.

"He is the one of the best players in his position and stood out at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt," the paper wrote.

Okumu, a solid centre back, is valued at Sh10 million. That said, a move for Okumu who is currently based in Sweden looks unlikely.

The 23-year-old currently plies his trade in Sweden's top-tier club with IF Elfsborg and thus a move to the Tanzanian league at this point could be considered a downgrade.

Okumu cut his teeth at Chemelil Sugar and has since enjoyed stints at Free State Stars in South Africa, and Real Monarchs in the US.

Simba, home to Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata, recently won the Tanzanian league and have also been linked with Gor Mahia defender Joash Onyango.

